Thursday's storms formed ominous cloud formation

ROANOKE, Va. - If it wasn't the loud claps of thunder or the heavy rain that caught our attention, it was the ominous cloud formation that came with Thursday's storms.

You can see the cloud formation in the panoramic picture at the top of the article. This is called a shelf cloud, and is oftentimes found on the leading edge of a stronger thunderstorm.

Rain-cooled air flows outward from the storm. Warm air rises above that, cools and condenses into a cloud on the leading edge of the storm. That cloud on the leading edge is the shelf cloud.

When you see one of these, expect gusty wind, a rush of cooler air and then downpours. You will sometimes see this ahead of a severe storm, capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts or higher.

