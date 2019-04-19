Tips for driving in severe weather from AAA

Southwest Virginia is no stranger to severe weather, but that doesn't mean life stops during a storm.
If you find yourself in a situation where you need to drive in severe weather, here are some tips to stay safe from AAA.
What does a tornado warning mean?
A tornado warning means a twister is developing or is actually on the ground in your area. This is more severe than a tornado watch, which means conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather, which may create twisters.
What do I do if I'm driving and a tornado warning is issued?
Leave your car immediately and find shelter in a sturdy building. If there are no sturdy buildings near you, find a ditch, ravine or low-lying area and lie flat. Stay away from roadway overpasses.
Should I try to outrun a tornado?
No. Your car will offer you no protection, and it is impossible to predict in what direction a tornado will go.
What is the best place to seek shelter?
Basements, closets and small, interior rooms are the safest places. Stay away from all windows, and get under a solid piece of furniture or a mattress if possible. Do not seek shelter in a mobile home, as they offer little protection, even if they are tied down.
Here are some other tips to stay safe:
- Wet roads mean poor traction. Conditions are most dangerous during the first 10 minutes of a heavy downpour.
- Be wary of large trucks during high wind conditions. Give them plenty of room.
- Turn on your hazard lights.
- Keep your mobile phone charged.
- Remember to use your headlights and hazards.
- If a traffic signal is out, treat it is a four-way stop.
- Turn around, don't drown. Never drive through standing water.
- As always, buckle up and drive distraction free.
