Tips for driving in severe weather from AAA

Southwest Virginia is no stranger to severe weather, but that doesn't mean life stops during a storm.

If you find yourself in a situation where you need to drive in severe weather, here are some tips to stay safe from AAA.

What does a tornado warning mean?

A tornado warning means a twister is developing or is actually on the ground in your area. This is more severe than a tornado watch, which means conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather, which may create twisters.

What do I do if I'm driving and a tornado warning is issued?

Leave your car immediately and find shelter in a sturdy building. If there are no sturdy buildings near you, find a ditch, ravine or low-lying area and lie flat. Stay away from roadway overpasses.

Should I try to outrun a tornado?

No. Your car will offer you no protection, and it is impossible to predict in what direction a tornado will go.

What is the best place to seek shelter?

Basements, closets and small, interior rooms are the safest places. Stay away from all windows, and get under a solid piece of furniture or a mattress if possible. Do not seek shelter in a mobile home, as they offer little protection, even if they are tied down.

Here are some other tips to stay safe:

Wet roads mean poor traction. Conditions are most dangerous during the first 10 minutes of a heavy downpour.

Be wary of large trucks during high wind conditions. Give them plenty of room.

Turn on your hazard lights.

Keep your mobile phone charged.

Remember to use your headlights and hazards.

If a traffic signal is out, treat it is a four-way stop.

Turn around, don't drown. Never drive through standing water.

As always, buckle up and drive distraction free.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.