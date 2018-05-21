EF1 Tornado confirmed in Bedford County on Saturday

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - An EF1 tornado was briefly in Bedford County on Saturday night.

It had a maximum path width of 100 yards as it traveled one mile.

At 9:36 p.m., a tornado touched down just south of Mount Olivet Road and moved at about 30 mph north-northeast over open farmland just west of Big Easy Place Road, according to the National Weather Service.

It lifted two minutes later, before reaching large power lines about a mile southwest of Hidden Oakes Lane.

About 50 trees were snapped or uprooted, but there was no damage to any homes or buildings.

The National Weather Service says that damage indicators were consistent with EF0 damage, however, an isolated damage indicator of EF1 was noted, consistent with 90 mph winds, hence the storm rating as EF1.

