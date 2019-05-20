Tornado outbreak for the Plains, PDS watch issued

ROANOKE, Va. - Parts of the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma are at a high risk for severe weather.

Rapidly developing severe thunderstorms and violent tornadoes will develop Monday afternoon and into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center’s latest update stated, “Environmental signals are continuing to point towards a tornado outbreak with multiple strong to potentially violent tornadoes across portions of western and central Oklahoma this afternoon into the evening.”

This comes on the sixth anniversary of a tornado that decimated the city of Moore, Oklahoma.

Not only is there a great threat for long-track, violent tornadoes, but hurricane force winds, large hail and flash flooding are also likely.

Many parts of the Plains are already saturated and an additional 3 to 6 inches of rainfall is expected Monday.

The SPC has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Watch for Oklahoma.

This is only the second time in SPC history where every category of watch probabilities (tornado, wind and hail) are greater than 95%.

The only other time this has occurred was in Alabama on April 27, 2011.

