The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning covering Martinsville and Herny County until 7:45 p.m.

At 7:17 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stanleytown, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Locations impacted include Martinsville, Spencer, Bassett, Axton and Leatherwood.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.