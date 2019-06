RONAOKE, Va. - A tornado warning issued for multiple Central Virginia counties has expired

The warning covered northwestern Charlotte County, southeastern Campbell County and north-central Halifax County.

At 3:22 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Brookneal, moving east at 25 mph.

Locations impacted included Brookneal, Charlotte Court House, Phenix, Red House and Drakes Branch.

