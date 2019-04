Friday morning, the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for parts of southwest Virginia.

A warning for Patrick County expired at 10:15 a.m. another covering Henry and Franklin county expired at 10:30 a.m., while the third warning, that covered only Franklin County expired at 11 a.m.

Amid the warnings, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch that covers both southwest and central Virginia until 5 p.m.

