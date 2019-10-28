Tracking a cold front that may impact Halloween plans

ROANOKE, Va. - Following one batch of needed rain over the weekend, it looks like another one is on the way. Before we get to that, however, let's enjoy the pleasant weather that Monday has to offer.

Outside of some patchy fog in the morning, expect afternoon highs to top out in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday. We'll be cooler Tuesday, with showers developing late Wednesday. This comes ahead of our next cold front.

On Halloween, we'll see a few passing showers during the day. As the cold front inches closer, a line of heavier rain and gustier wind will develop. This is likely to happen at night. Exactly what time, however, is still a bit in question. Stay with us for updates, as we track this closely and how it will play a role in your Trick-or-Treat plans.

Between what we see Wednesday and Thursday, another 1" or more of rain is on the way. This is good, as it continues to dig us out of our rain hole we've been in. Friday's high temperatures will likely come early in the morning. Temperatures fall into the 50s during the day, as colder air rides on a gusty, northwest wind.

We'll stay cold through the weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. It's only appropriate that the temperatures get set back, as we get ready to turn the clocks back next Sunday morning.

