Tracking a few strong storms Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - It won't be a severe weather outbreak, but Thursday afternoon holds the chance for a strong storm or two. The Storm Prediction Center issued a"'Marginal Risk" of severe weather, meaning that severe storms will be isolated.

There's plenty of warm air and moisture to contribute to storm potential, as shown below.

However, there's little-to-no rotation in the atmosphere during the afternoon. This reduces our tornado potential by a lot.

So the main threat then becomes heavy rain and isolated wind damage.

While there may be a shower or two in the morning, the better chance of storms comes between 3 and 8 p.m. Downpours and gusty winds may limit visibility for a few moments during the afternoon commute.

