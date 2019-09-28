Tracking afternoon showers and storms

ROANOKE, Va. - A passing shower or thunderstorm will be possible early Saturday morning due to a boundary situated nearby.

The first wave of precipitation will diminish by sunrise.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will climb into the 80s and lower 90s under a mixture of sun and clouds..

Hit and miss storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Anything that does develop, could become strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

It’ll be a warm and muggy night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Precipitation chances are lower for Sunday.

The best chance of an isolated shower or storm will be along and west of the Parkway in the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

It’ll be cooler Monday as a weak wedge builds into the region.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s and lower 80s under cloudy skies.

The best chance for a passing shower will be for the mountains.

Warmer air returns Tuesday with highs pushing into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This will be the trend through at least Thursday.

