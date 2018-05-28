Tracking Alberto, its impacts on our region

ROANOKE, Va. - Alberto made landfall on the Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon and is now sending tropical moisture into our area.

As a result, the threat for flooding Monday night into early Tuesday morning is rather isolated. The best chance for flooding seems to be in areas like South Boston, Halifax, Rustburg, Appomattox and Lynchburg. The Alleghany Highlands also stand a high chance of flooding Monday night.

A Flash Flood Watch runs from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning for a large chunk of southwest Virginia.

A watch means flooding is possible, whereas a warning means flooding will happen or is already happening.

It's at this time that you should seek higher ground. You should also never drive through a flooded roadway. As always, stay weather aware.

We will also need to be aware of isolated severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds at the surface will come from the southeast, whereas winds thousands of feet up will come from the southwest. This bit of rotation may lead to an isolated spin-up tornado.

While this is not a severe weather outbreak, we want you to stay alert to changes in the weather pattern these next couple of days. You can watch us on air, online or via the 10 News app.

