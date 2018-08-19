Tracking more precipitation Sunday

ROANOKE, VA. - Sunday morning will start off with areas of fog.

It will be pretty thick in some spots so use the low beams and drive with caution.

The fog should dissipate by mid-morning.

Near lunchtime, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop across the region due to a boundary situated nearby.

The precipitation will be on a hit or miss basis so not everyone will see this activity.

Temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s.

A few showers will be around Sunday evening before diminishing near midnight.

Patchy fog develops late and it could become dense in spots.

Lows fall into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

The boundary is still nearby the region on Monday, so do expect showers and even a few thunderstorms.

Highs for Monday will be in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday yields more precipitation before drying out midweek.

Humidity levels will be significantly lower.

