Tracking rain and storms Saturday

ROANOKE, VA - Saturday will be the wettest day for the weekend.

A boundary is draped across the Ohio River Valley and it is tapping into a good moisture source.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop early Saturday morning ahead of this boundary.

The precipitation will increase in coverage by mid-morning and continue into the afternoon.

You can expect pockets of moderate-to-heavy rainfall through early Saturday afternoon.

As a result, localized flash flooding is possible.

The precipitation should taper off and become more hit or miss late Saturday afternoon.

Highs across the NRV and Highlands will be in the 70s while the rest of the region tops out in the low to mid 80s.

Conditions are dry overnight and lows fall into the 60s and lower 70s.

Patchy fog may develop late.

Showers and thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon on a hit-or-miss basis.

