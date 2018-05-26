Tracking rain for the holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will work their way across southwest Virginia this weekend.

On the bright side, it is not looking like a complete washout.

Showers and thunderstorms work into the region Saturday morning.

Brief, heavy downpours will be possible with some of the stronger storms.

Highs top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

It's rinse and repeat for Sunday.

A stray shower is possible in the morning but chances of more shower and thunderstorm hold off until the afternoon.

The activity will be on a hit-or-miss basis.

Highs for Sunday warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

It's nearly the same story for Memorial Day.

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Subtropical Storm Alberto will help to keep the mention of showers and thunderstorms in our extended forecast.

As a result, flooding will become a concern as we head into the work week.

