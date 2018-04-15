Tracking severe T'Storms Sunday evening

ROANOKE, Va. - A potent cold front will arrive into Southwest Virginia late tomorrow afternoon into the first half of Sunday night. Expect heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and the threat of a tornado as well in the evening and first half of Sunday night.

**It is important to stay weather aware tomorrow. Make sure you download the Storm Team 10 weather app for alerts and warnings. You can also track the radar there.**

Follow my Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest updates. -Alan Auglis

Here is a look at the storm timeline:

Future Tracker shows the progression of the squall line with the heavy rain and damaging winds. Within the squall line, a tornado cannot be ruled out.

The arrival of the t'storms will be after 3p.m. and move east of the area after midnight. The NRV will see the storms first. Roanoke can expect the line from 6p.m. to 9p.m. Areas east of the Blue Ridge will see them from 8p.m. to 1a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.