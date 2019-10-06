Tracking spotty rain showers

ROANOKE, Va. - The clouds will linger across southwest Virginia Sunday.

Expect a few passing showers in the morning along with areas of patchy drizzle.

Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s to start the day and top out in the 60s and lower 70s

Spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon with most of the activity remaining across the Blue Ridge.

A few passing showers will be possible along and west of the Parkway Sunday night.

Lows will fall into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Our best chance of rain will arrive on Monday as a cold front pushes through the area.

A few spotty showers are possible in the morning with the best chance of rain arriving late in the afternoon and evening.

The precipitation will continue into the first part of Tuesday before tapering off.

It won’t be drought-busting rain but at least it’s something.

Rainfall totals for the event will likely be under an inch.

Temperatures will be staying in the 60s and lower 70s for the work week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.