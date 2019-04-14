Tracking the potential for severe storms Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - The potent storm system that brought severe weather to the south Saturday, slingshots to the east towards the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic Sunday.

There will be areas of fog, patchy drizzle and spotty light rain showers Sunday morning.

The clouds will linger across the region throughout much of the day.

The clouds are a good thing because this should limit the Sunday afternoon storms ahead of the incoming cold front.

But, don’t let your guard down in the afternoon.

They could pack a punch with torrential downpours and damaging winds.

Hail and even a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.

The cold front arrives late in the evening and it will bring more storms into late Sunday night.

The main concerns are damaging winds and heavy downpours.

The front will clear the area quickly and by 2 a.m., many locations will be drying out.

The clouds will decrease Monday but it’ll be windy and cooler.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s for most.

