Tracking the potential for severe weather late Sunday, Sunday night

ROANOKE, Va. - We've been tracking the potential for severe storms late Sunday and Sunday night for the last few days. Now that we're getting closer, here's an update on timing and possible impacts.

KEY NOTES

1. It won't be wet and stormy all day.

2. Part of being weather aware is knowing what to do, if you're placed under a warning. Do you have a safe spot? Do you have multiple ways of getting weather info? Do you have batteries, in case the power goes out?

3. IF we feel that the weather is becoming dangerous, we will cut into programming. If you'd rather have regularly-scheduled programming than weather info, find a place that streams your programs online.

TIMING

We'll see some pockets of drizzle and fog early in the day, which may actually limit what develops during the afternoon.

If the cloud cover isn't very thick early on, storms may pop between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. They would have the chance to pack a punch or perhaps even rotate a bit. We'll watch that closely.

The main line doesn't come through until likely after sunset. That's with the cold front that will blow through the region, so this line will likely be strong-to-severe. Main threats would be potentially-damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

If the timing works out as currently modeled, you'll need a way to get weather information that will wake up up. Some of these storms could pass through during the late night hours.

Between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., most of these storms will be passing east and will be replaced with a gusty west/northwest wind.

IMPACTS

Anything that forms will deliver heavy rain. That is pretty much a guarantee. Because storms will be moving quickly, flooding won't last terribly long. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, along with the heavy rain. With some rotation in the atmosphere, we cannot rule out an isolated tornado. So while the threat is "low," it isn't zero either. As we saw late Friday night, hail will be possible too with any storm that can grow tall enough.

As we've said, have ways to get information and a place to go if a warning is issued. Know the difference between watches and warnings too. Watch = prepare for storms within the next few hours. Warning = take action, as storms are happening more immediately.

We'll be with you every step of the way and will let you know if anything changes in the forecast. Stay tuned on air, online, on the StormTeam 10 app and on our social media pages.

