Tracking thunderstorms Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - High pressure slowly moves offshore Sunday which will result in higher humidity levels and hotter temperatures.

The day starts off dry and with some sunshine.

The clouds increase throughout the day and highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

It looks like Southside could reach into the lower 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop up midday.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds are the main concerns.

A stray storm could drift further east, but most of the precipitation will occur along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Any activity should end near sunset.

Temperatures Sunday night fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under cloudy skies.

More showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Monday and Tuesday due to an incoming cold front.

