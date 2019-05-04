Tracking weekend showers and storms

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday morning will start off dry and with a few areas of fog.

The fog should burn off fairly quickly when the sun rises.

Temperatures will be topping out in the 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and into the evening.

An isolated strong storm containing gusty winds, hail and very heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

The precipitation will continue on a hit-or-miss basis overnight with lows falling into the lower 60s.

There will be one last round of showers Sunday morning, then most of the region will begin to dry out in the afternoon.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out in the 70s.

Humidity levels will be lower Monday and highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

