Tropical Depression Two develops in the Atlantic

ROANOKE, Va - The tropics are heating up in the Atlantic Basin following Independence Day. Tropical Depression Two officially developed in between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Over the next few days, it expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Beryl. It will likely then move into an area not very favorable for development.

Another area that is being watched is a cluster of thunderstorms in between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States. The cold front that is expected to bring relief to the area over the weekend will help to keep that area of low pressure out to sea.

Those vacationing along the Outer Banks will want to pay attention for an increased rip current threat through early next week.

