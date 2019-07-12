Tropical Storm Barry strengthens, inches closer to Louisiana

ROANOKE, Va. - Barry continues to inch closer to the Louisiana coast, scheduled to make landfall overnight into Saturday. The thing with this storm is that the category or the rating on the Saffir Simpson scale does not matter!

Whether this is a weak Category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm, the impacts will be the same. Some areas in Louisiana and Mississippi are going to get a tremendous amount of rain on top of water-logged soil and high river levels along the Mississippi.

Some areas could see a foot of rain in a span of two days. That's the amount of rain we've seen since the EF-3 tornado hit Franklin County in April.

As for the impact the remnants of Barry may have here, it all depends on the storm center's location. If it tracks closer to eastern Kentucky my the middle of next week, we could see heavy rain and severe weather Wednesday or Thursday. If it tracks closer to the upper Midwest, we'd be drier and hotter.

