Tropical system dropped nearly a foot of rain on Roanoke 78 years ago

ROANOKE, Va. - Heavy, tropical rain and flooding have been topics of discussion in our area in the last week or so. They were also big topics 78 years ago this week.

After the Southeast Hurricane of 1940 made landfall near Beaufort, South Carolina, it weakened on land. This made for a very wet mid-August in southwest and central Virginia.

Many parts of our area saw more than half a foot of rain. You can see from the map above (courtesy of the Weather Prediction Center) that other parts of the Commonwealth, the Appalachian Mountains and South Carolina dealt with that too.

The most rain that we saw came on Aug. 14. Throughout that entire week, Roanoke saw nearly 11 inches of rain. Danville and Lynchburg received anywhere between 6 and 9 inches of rain.

The tropics are rather quiet right now as we head into the peak of the Atlantic tropical season. Should any storm approach the East Coast, we will be on top of things to let you know of any impacts that we could face.

