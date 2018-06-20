Tuesday evening storms, dry overnight

ROANOKE, Va. - A few thunderstorms flared up across southwest Virginia on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The thunderstorm activity will fade away near midnight and conditions are dry overnight.

It remains very warm and humid Tuesday night.

Lows fall into the upper 60s to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

We keep the heat and humidity going Wednesday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances continue into the first part of the weekend.

As for the heat and humidity, there is a "brief" end in sight.

A wedge forms towards the end of the workweek.

Temperatures will cool into the 70s for many across the region.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.