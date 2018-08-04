12 tornadoes touch down in New England, Oklahoma so far this year

ROANOKE, Va. - Two more tornadoes touched down in New England Saturday. One was an EF-0 confirmed in Windham County, Connecticut. A strong EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Worcester County, Massachusetts.

The pictures you see at the top of the article and just below this sentence were sent to us by Jared Mandy, whose stepfather took the photos after the storm.

What's mind-boggling is that New England has seen as many tornadoes this year as Oklahoma.

Tornado season in Oklahoma has been nearly dormant, as they average 62 per year. Meanwhile in New England, it's been very active. Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, average eight tornadoes per year. Through Aug. 4, they have seen 12.

Virginia has seen 11 tornadoes this year. Seven of those touched down in our viewing area. Six of the seven came on April 15.

