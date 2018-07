DES MOINES, Iowa - This video shows not one, but two tornadoes in the sky just east of Des Moines, Iowa.

There were several reports of tornadic activity and funnel clouds in the area.

Several homes in Bondurant, Iowa were damaged as the roof of one home was torn off and another home was damaged after an RV flipped against it.

As of now, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

The area is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.