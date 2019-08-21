Two years since Great American Eclipse: Next solar eclipse in 2024

ROANOKE, Va. - It was two years ago (August 21, 2017) that the sun became completely obscured throughout a narrow strip of the U.S. This narrow strip, however, spanned from sea to shining sea.

The picture above is the view in Maryville, TN where day turned to night for a couple of minutes.

Hopefully you saved the solar eclipse glasses if you got them, because you'll need them again on April 8, 2024.

If you want totality (sun 100% covered), you'll want to look into hotel rooms around:

Montpelier, VT

Rochester, NY

Buffalo, NY

Cleveland, OH

Toledo, OH

Indianapolis, IN

Little Rock, AR

Dallas, TX

Austin, TX

You may have to travel a little outside of those cities to see totality, but that should be a good starting point for you.

Here at home, the sun will be 85-90% obscured by the moon.

Southside: 85-86%

Lynchburg: 87%

Roanoke, NRV and Southern Blue Ridge: 88%

Lexington/Southern Shenandoah: 89%

Highlands 90%

This all starts around 1:57 p.m., when the moon begins to move in between the sun and Earth.

The peak of the eclipse for us, when the sun is 85-90% obscured, will happen at 3:15 p.m.

It all comes to an end shortly before 4:30 p.m.

