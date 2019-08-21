Two years since Great American Eclipse: Next solar eclipse in 2024

ROANOKE, Va. - It was two years ago (August 21, 2017) that the sun became completely obscured throughout a narrow strip of the U.S. This narrow strip, however, spanned from sea to shining sea.
The picture above is the view in Maryville, TN where day turned to night for a couple of minutes.
Hopefully you saved the solar eclipse glasses if you got them, because you'll need them again on April 8, 2024.
If you want totality (sun 100% covered), you'll want to look into hotel rooms around:
Montpelier, VT
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
Cleveland, OH
Toledo, OH
Indianapolis, IN
Little Rock, AR
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
You may have to travel a little outside of those cities to see totality, but that should be a good starting point for you.
Here at home, the sun will be 85-90% obscured by the moon.
Southside: 85-86%
Lynchburg: 87%
Roanoke, NRV and Southern Blue Ridge: 88%
Lexington/Southern Shenandoah: 89%
Highlands 90%
This all starts around 1:57 p.m., when the moon begins to move in between the sun and Earth.
The peak of the eclipse for us, when the sun is 85-90% obscured, will happen at 3:15 p.m.
It all comes to an end shortly before 4:30 p.m.
