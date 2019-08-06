Typical summer heat, humidity take us through much of the week

ROANOKE, Va. - We're almost a week through August, and it has certainly lived up to what you'd typically expect this time of year.

That's as a front (pictured above) stays to our north. However, that front will be a big player in our weather this week.

For example, it will help produce enough energy for scattered showers and storms later in the day Wednesday. A couple of those could contain high wind gusts, with maybe the chance for very localized flooding too.

Keep in mind there will be some dry time during the day Wednesday. As the front actually moves through Friday (it's a slow-mover), we may see a couple more storms regenerate during the afternoon.

Once this front moves south of us, we'll see humidity levels and temperatures drop off a touch just in time for the weekend.

Highs will still be in the 80s, with lows at night in the 50s and lower 60s.

