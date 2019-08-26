Typical summertime temps return by mid-week

ROANOKE, Va. - This weekend has given us quite the relief from what has been one of the hottest Augusts on record for places like Roanoke and Blacksburg.

In fact, for many of us - Monday will make the first time in two and a half months since we've had three straight days in the 70s.

This intrusion of cooler air is all thanks to what many of us know as 'the wedge' or 'cold air damming.' High pressure centered near New England pushes cooler air from the northeast that gets wedged/trapped by our mountains and by a layer of warmer air a few thousand feet above us.

In order to break this wedge, you typically need a storm system or warmer surface air to come in. We'll get both of those things by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few scattered showers will be possible Tuesday, with the better chance of a spotty storm Wednesday being in areas east of the Parkway.

Wednesday starts our warm-up, with humidity levels then dropping into Thursday. The jet stream stays north of here through the weekend, allowing more typical warmth/heat to build back into the region.

