Unsettled pattern continues Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - Friday will start off with a few areas of fog and temperatures in the 60s.

Any fog that does develop will dissipate by mid-morning.

Temperatures will be cooler, with highs topping out in the 70s and lower 80s.

A stalled-out boundary will stir up showers and thunderstorms near lunchtime and the precipitation will continue into Friday evening.

A strong storm containing gusty winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning and small hail cannot be ruled out.

A few lingering storms are possible Friday night as lows fall into the 60s.

Patchy fog will develop overnight.

It’s rinse and repeat through the weekend.

The boundary will continue to bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the area through the weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with slightly warmer temperatures by mid-week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.