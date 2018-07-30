Unsettled weather pattern ahead

ROANOKE, VA. - Monday starts off with areas of fog along the Blue Ridge.

A few showers are possible Monday morning but most of the precipitation holds off until the second part of the day.

A boundary nearby will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

We cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated strong storm containing damaging wind gusts along and west of the Parkway.

Across southwest Virginia, some of the storms will contain very heavy downpours, which could lead to localized flash flooding.

Temperatures will top out in the 70s and lower 80s with significantly higher humidity levels.

The precipitation will decrease in coverage Monday night and patchy fog will develop across parts of the region.

Lows fall into the 60s and lower 70s under cloudy skies.

It's another day of precipitation Tuesday with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.