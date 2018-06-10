Unsettled weather pattern continues Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - We've been tracking a very slow-moving front to the north, which will have more of an impact on our weather Monday.

As it sags south, the front will lift our warm and humid air. This will ignite some showers and storms, mainly starting near Lexington/Lynchburg.

Chances will increase through the afternoon and evening for Roanoke, Southside and eventually the NRV and Mountain Empire. Any storms that develop will have the potential to cause isolated wind damage and isolated flooding Monday.

As the front moves through, we'll notice not only the chance for storms but also a drop in temperatures. Temperatures will more than likely crash in the afternoon for Lynchburg, Lexington, Appomattox, and the Highlands. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s otherwise, with cooler air sinking farther south and west by the evening.

Winds out of the east Tuesday will wedge the relatively cooler air into our region. Highs likely won't make it out of the 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Hit-or-miss showers and storms prevail in the forecast Wednesday through Friday. By Father's Day weekend, we notice a more defined weather pattern taking shape.

High pressure dominating the southeastern U.S. will force the jet stream farther north. This implies hotter and drier weather in time for Father's Day.

