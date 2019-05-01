Venus, Mercury to shine with crescent moon early Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - If you find yourself up and at 'em early Thursday morning, be sure to look toward the eastern sky. Shortly before sunrise, the crescent moon, Venus and Mercury will all be in a triangle.

Venus is generally easy to spot, but Mercury may be a bit more difficult to see. It's generally a dimmer planet anyways, but with it being lower in the horizon and passing through more atmosphere - it may be even more challenging to see.

It's unlikely that we'll be overcast at this point in the day, but there may be a few high-level, cirrus clouds around.

Otherwise, we'll have a generally good view! Thanks to some humidity around, it won't be very cold Thursday morning. Expect wake-up temperatures to be in the 60s.

