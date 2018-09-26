Very thick fog early, flash flooding possible later today

ROANOKE, Va - The fog is widespread and thick to start Wednesday. That fog will gradually lift through the second half of the morning helping temperatures climb to around 80 by the afternoon.

Storms will start to develop around 2 to 3 in the afternoon in the Highlands and New River Valley. Storm chances increase along the Blue Ridge and Southside closer to 4.

These storm will likely contain very heavy rain through the evening. With how saturated the ground is, flash flooding could occur quickly.

TEMPERATURES:

A cold front responsible for the storms tonight and tomorrow will also bring the coolest air of the season.

Highs Thursday will occur at midnight and then fall into the upper-50s by Thursday afternoon. Dust off the jacket if you haven't already.

