Very warm, windy to start 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures to start the first day of the New Year are in the 50s and 60s. Most of us will jump at least into the lower-60s for a short time this afternoon before cooler air pushes in late tonight.

The breeze will stay with us through the day; at times gusting to 30mph. The winds will back off by Wednesday afternoon.

Slight rain chances come our way Wednesday, but the better rain chances hold off Thursday and Friday. It's when we dry out again, over the weekend, that we'll flirt with the 60s again. The unseasonably warm air hangs around through early next work week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.