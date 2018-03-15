Very windy, warmer Thursday, Friday

ROANOKE, Va - We will eventually warm back into the 50s later Thursday, but it is cold and windy to start Thursday. A wind advisory continues until 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Even as air temperatures climb into the 50s under mostly sunny skies, winds occasionally will gusts over 40 mph.

A disturbance now looks to sneak in for St. Patrick’s Day. The best chance for rain at this point comes in the morning before the parade, with lesser scattered chances through the afternoon. Some of that rain could fall as a wintry mix in the Highlands. Highs on Saturday climb back into the low-50s. We will clear out for Sunday.

