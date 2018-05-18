Weather

Virginia Tech storm chase team gears up for day one

Team traveled more than 900 miles Wednesday and Thursday.

By Chris Michaels - Meteorologist

Photo Credit: Peter Forister

BLACKSBURG, Va - Earlier this week, we told you about the Hokie Storm Chasers heading west. Between Wednesday and Thursday, the team traveled 912 miles, according to David Carroll (who heads the trip each year).

Their mission was to get in position for Friday's severe weather potential east of the Rockies.

spc_1526668616185.JPG
 

The team raced across Kansas to capture pictures of storms that formed along a boundary known as a 'dry line.' You can see a few of those pictures below, sent by David Carroll and Peter Forister.

d1_1526668606357.JPG

Photo Credit: David Carroll

d3_1526668606361.JPG

Photo Credit: David Carroll

p4_1526668614762.jpg

Photo Credit: Peter Forister

p2_1526668613740.jpg

Photo Credit: Peter Forister

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.