Virginia Tech storm chase team gears up for day one

BLACKSBURG, Va - Earlier this week, we told you about the Hokie Storm Chasers heading west. Between Wednesday and Thursday, the team traveled 912 miles, according to David Carroll (who heads the trip each year).

Their mission was to get in position for Friday's severe weather potential east of the Rockies.

The team raced across Kansas to capture pictures of storms that formed along a boundary known as a 'dry line.' You can see a few of those pictures below, sent by David Carroll and Peter Forister.

Photo Credit: David Carroll

Photo Credit: David Carroll

Photo Credit: Peter Forister

Photo Credit: Peter Forister

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.