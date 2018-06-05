Waking up to the coolest morning in more than three weeks

ROANOKE, Va - We are waking up to one of the coolest mornings since early May as the humidity has pretty much been taken out of the equation. A slight chance for a shower or storm is possible, mainly in the Highlands later this evening as a weak

cold front pushes through.

Other than a stray shower, most of us south of 460 from Blacksburg to Roanoke to Lynchburg and south will be on the drier side.

Comfortable weather stays with us through the rest of today and stays with us just about until the end of the work week. Highs over the next few days stay in the low-to-mid-80s as we stay mainly dry through Thursday.

