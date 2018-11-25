Warm and pleasant Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - A dense fog advisory remains in effect for Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania and Halifax counties until 9 a.m.

Fog will cut the visibility under a quarter mile at times.

You'll want to use the low beams and take your time on the roadways until about mid-morning.

High pressure will be in place Sunday which will allow for plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

It will be a perfect day to put up those outdoor holiday decorations but be sure to secure them because gusty winds are heading our way Monday.

This will arrive with our next system which moves in near midnight.

Temperatures will be warm enough that we will see just scattered rain showers until about lunchtime Monday.

A gusty west-northwest wind will usher in much cooler air and generate some upslope snow showers.

Highs for Monday will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

After Monday, high temperatures will only warm into the low to mid-40s.

