Warm, sunny Sunday; a much cooler, cloudy Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunday's afternoon temperatures will feel more like mid-to-late March, but don't expect to break any records. Record highs this time of year are in the upper 60s and low 70s, and we'll be about 10° shy of that (see picture above).

Still, enjoy it! We'll be singing a different tune come Monday. High pressure to the northeast will send cooler air and a thick blanket of clouds into the region, leaving temperatures Monday a good 20-25° colder. Some fog may develop, with the best chance for scattered, light rain coming late at night mainly west of the Parkway.

We warm back up Tuesday, before temperatures come crashing down Wednesday through the end of the week.

Whether or not this cold air sticks around is important for next weekend's forecast. A storm system is likely to develop in the southern U.S. If that system can mesh with some cold air, we could be talking about snow for parts of the region by Sunday the 13th.

Make sure to stay tuned for updates this week. While we're dry much of the week, there are lots of ups-and-downs in the temperatures, along with the possibility of wintry weather next weekend.

