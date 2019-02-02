Warm first weekend of February

ROANOKE, Va. - After a blast of cold this week that put us all in the freezer, it’ll be feeling more like spring this weekend.

Temperatures will start in the 20s and lower 30s early Saturday morning.

With the help of some sunshine, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-50s by the afternon.

The wind could become gusty from time to time, but it won't be persistant.

Lows will tumble into the 30s under partly cloudy skies.

If you're a warm weather lover, you're in luck!

Sunday will be another pleasant day.

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 50s which is actually typical for March.

We have more warmth on the way for the beginning of the work week.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s!

