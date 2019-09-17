Warm, humid Tuesday; feeling like fall rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. - Blacksburg tied its record high Monday, with many other areas coming close to their records. Tuesday will be different. It will still be warm and humid, but you won't have to sweat it out as badly.

A front moving south through the area will help spark some spotty, light rain showers in the afternoon. These will start in areas north of Highway 460 after 1 p.m., and move south through the evening.

The best shot at light rain and drizzle after sunset will be in areas near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Once this front clears the area, high pressure to the northeast will help push in some drier air. That process begins Wednesday and really takes shape Wednesday night into Thursday.

That drier air will lead to a fall feel the rest of the week, especially in the mornings. Friday morning will be perfect for pumpkin spice and everything nice, as wake-up temperatures will be in the 50-55° range.

We'll start to heat back up, as we approach the first official day of fall. Go figure...

