Warm Labor Day, Isolated T-Shower Possible

ROANOKE, Va. - Overall, Labor Day is looking great.

The day will begin with a few areas of fog in the valley, but it will lift by mid-morning.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

A passing cold front could spark an isolated shower or storm along and west of the Blue Ridge in the afternoon.

No need to cancel any plans because the precipitation coverage will be very hit-and-miss.

It will be partly cloudy and pleasant Monday night.

Lows will fall into the mid-60s and patchy fog may develop overnight.

Temperatures will climb near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, then a nice cool down will be upon us for the end of the work week.

A few showers and storms are possible from Dorian Thursday, along with windy conditions, but that’s not a guarantee.

Here's the latest information on Dorian.

