Warm Saturday, highs in the 80s

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be a cool start to Saturday with temperatures hovering in the 50s under fair skies.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the low to mid-80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

There is a small chance of a few showers Saturday afternoon along and west of I-81.

Unfortunately, the precipitation will be quite isolated so most locations will be dry.

Lows Saturday night will fall into the 60s under fair skies.

Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Most of Monday will be dry and with temperatures in the 80s.

A weak cold front will bring us a very slim chance of rain late Monday into early Tuesday morning.

The system is looking quite moisture starved and the precipitation will once again be quite isolated.

Temperatures will cool into the low 80s for Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.