Warm start, temperatures fall the rest of Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - Jackets won't be neccesary to start the day Friday, but pack them with as temperatures fall the rest of the day.

The winds will crank up as the cold front pushes through. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8:00 Friday for areas a long and west of the Blue Ridge.

It will still be gusty across Southside. Winds could occasionaly gust more than 40mph.

Saturday will be quiet and seasonably cool with highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday, a weak disturbance looks to sneak into the region by the latter part of the afternoon. This could generate a light wintry mix, mainly freezing rain before transitioning into a plain, cold rain later Sunday night.

Bridges and overpasses will have the best chance to freeze over as road temperatures have been running warm due to the unseasonably warm weather over the past week. Monday and Tuesday also look wet with the potential for snow and ice to mix in.

