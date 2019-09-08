Warm Sunday with low humidity and minimal rain chances

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday was a beautiful day across southwest Virginia.

We may see a bit more cloud cover as we bring in a mixture of sun and clouds today.

Any showers this afternoon will remain isolated and fast moving.

No need to cancel any plans because the precipitation coverage will be very hit-and-miss.

Highs this afternoon will be similar to yesterday's.

Expect temperatures to reach into the 80s with low humidity, once again.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low to middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s throughout the week as we track rain chances.

Dorian remains well off to our northeast and will no longer impact the U.S.

