Warm weekend, isolated T-Storm possible

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday will start off with areas of fog and patchy drizzle.

The fog should burn off mid-morning as the clouds begin to decrease.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon along and west of the Blue Ridge.

There will be more clouds around for Sunday, but temperatures will return to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Rain chances will increase Monday.

Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms with temperatures topping out in the 70s.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger around for Tuesday, then areas will get a chance to dry out midweek.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.