Warmer few storms Thursday, turning very wet and cool starting Friday

ROANOKE, Va - A few stray showers are lingering for the morning commute, but most will be dry. A few more storms, mainly south of highway 460 will bubble up later Thursday afternoon. Most of the day should be on the drier side in Bedford for the D-Day Anniversary.

TURNING WETTER

A stalled front combined with tropical moisture will keep very good rain chances around starting Friday and lasting into early next week. The ground has been dry, but localized flooding will be possible through early next week.

A widespread 2-4" of rain will be possible from Friday through Tuesday night. Isolated higher amounts will be possible. More widespread higher amounts will be possible if the front stalls over Virginia rather than North Carolina.

COOLING DOWN

Along with the rain, a cool wedge will develop keeping highs in the 60s and 70s to close out this work week and start the next.

The cool and wet pattern will break during the middle of next week.

