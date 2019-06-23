Warmer Sunday with spotty showers

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be warmer Sunday with the chance of a few spotty rain showers.

The best chance will be along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Any precipitation ends in the evening and overnight lows will fall into the 60s.

Patchy fog may develop late.

It’ll be hot and humid for the first full week of summer.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with isolated storm chances each day.

Not everyone will see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

