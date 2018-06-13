Warmer Wednesday with afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va. - A frontal boundary swings through Wednesday and brings much warmer air with it.

If you couple that with some sunshine, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up ahead of an incoming cold front Wednesday afternoon.

An isolated strong thunderstorm containing gusty winds and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

The activity decreases Wednesday evening and it's dry overnight.

Lows fall into the 60s and patchy fog develops late.

Expect more sunshine and warmth for Thursday.

Afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with higher humidity levels.

Friday looks to be cooler but with plenty of sunshine.

